Spokane Symphony: The Princess Bride
Spokane Symphony: The Princess Bride
Fencing, fighting, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles… Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before… with the power of the Spokane Symphony performing the entire musical score live-to-picture! Missing this cinematic concert experience would be inconceivable!
© The Princess Bride Limited. All Rights Reserved.
The Fox Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org