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Spokane Symphony: The Princess Bride

Spokane Symphony: The Princess Bride

Fencing, fighting, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles… Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before… with the power of the Spokane Symphony performing the entire musical score live-to-picture! Missing this cinematic concert experience would be inconceivable!
© The Princess Bride Limited. All Rights Reserved.

The Fox Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
https://foxtheaterspokane.org/event/the-pastoral/
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org
http://spokanesymphony.org