Spokane Symphony: The Sea
Spokane Symphony: The Sea
Bax’s Tintagel rises from the Cornish cliffs in surging waves of myth and legend. Principal Percussionist Leigh Wilson commands the stage in Jennifer Higdon’s electrifying Percussion Concerto. Debussy’s La Mer completes the voyage in shimmering orchestral color, a masterpiece that captures everything about the ocean: its shimmering morning light, its sudden violence, and its endless mystery.
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org