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Spokane Symphony: The Sea

Spokane Symphony: The Sea

Bax’s Tintagel rises from the Cornish cliffs in surging waves of myth and legend. Principal Percussionist Leigh Wilson commands the stage in Jennifer Higdon’s electrifying Percussion Concerto. Debussy’s La Mer completes the voyage in shimmering orchestral color, a masterpiece that captures everything about the ocean: its shimmering morning light, its sudden violence, and its endless mystery.

The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
https://foxtheaterspokane.org/event/the-pastoral/
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org
http://spokanesymphony.org