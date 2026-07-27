Spring Choral Celebration
Spring Choral Celebration
Spring Choral Celebration
SUNDAY, MAY 2, 2027 | 2 p.m.
Gonzaga University Choirs pursue artistic expression through choral excellence, offering passionate and imaginative performances that captivate and uplift.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0502
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 2 May 2027
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu