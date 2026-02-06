STREET MUSIC 2026

For the 24th year, Street Music will take place June 8-12, from noon to 1 p.m. in downtown Coeur d’Alene and downtown Spokane. Musicians are invited to perform and collect donations. All of the donations go to support the Second Harvest Food Bank, which has received over $396,000 from the past 23 years of Street Music!

Musicians of all levels are invited to play. Simply show up at 11:30 a.m. at The Art Spirit Gallery, 415 E. Sherman Avenue, get a donation bucket and pick a spot in which to share your music. At 1 p.m., return the bucket to the Art Spirit Gallery.

In the past, performances have included Coeurimba, Terry Jones’ brass quintet, string musicians from the Church of Christ Friday night jam session, violinists, guitarists, bluegrass and jazz groups and more!

Street Music reminds us: "IT'S ABOUT GENEROSITY, NOT VIRTUOSITY"

Please join in the fun- as a musician or a apprecaiter of music and a supporter of the Second Harvest Food Bank!