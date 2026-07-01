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Summer Breeze Contra Dance

Summer Breeze Contra Dance

The Spokane Folklore Society hosts a series of summer dances called Summer Breeze Contra Dances. The first one is scheduled for Saturday July 11 at the East Spokane Grange with caller Penn Fix and musicians Arvid Lundin and Steve Riggan. The dance begins at 7PM and ends at 10PM. Penn will teach and call easy to learn dances. No experience necessary.
Singles, partners, and families are welcomed. The grange is air-conditioned. General admission is $12; SFS members $10; those ages 25 to 19, $10; under 18, free. For more information, call 509-838-2160

East Spokane Grange
General admission $12; SFS members and those ages 18-25 are $7; under 18 free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Spokane Folklore Society
509-838-2160
myspokanefolklore@gmail.com
http://spokanefolklore.org
East Spokane Grange
1621 N Park Rd
Spokane Valley, Washington 99212
509-928-0692