Summer Breeze Contra Dance

The Spokane Folklore Society hosts a series of summer dances called Summer Breeze Contra Dances. The first one is scheduled for Saturday July 11 at the East Spokane Grange with caller Penn Fix and musicians Arvid Lundin and Steve Riggan. The dance begins at 7PM and ends at 10PM. Penn will teach and call easy to learn dances. No experience necessary.

Singles, partners, and families are welcomed. The grange is air-conditioned. General admission is $12; SFS members $10; those ages 25 to 19, $10; under 18, free. For more information, call 509-838-2160