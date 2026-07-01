Summer Breeze Contra Dance
Summer Breeze Contra Dance
The Spokane Folklore Society hosts a dance called Summer Breeze Contra Dance on Saturday, August 8 at the East Spokane Grange beginning at 7PM. Penn Fix will call easy to learn contras with Carla and Tom Carneigie providing lively music. No experience is necessary. Singles, partners and families are welcomed. The grange hall is air-conditioned. General admission is $12; SFS members are $10; ages 25 to 19, $10; 18 and under, free. For more information, 509-838-2160.
East Spokane Grange
General admission $12; SFS members and those ages 18-25 are $10; under 18 free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Folklore Society
509-838-2160
myspokanefolklore@gmail.com
East Spokane Grange
1621 N Park RdSpokane Valley, Washington 99212
509-928-0692