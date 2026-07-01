The Spokane Folklore Society hosts a dance called Summer Breeze Contra Dance on Saturday, August 8 at the East Spokane Grange beginning at 7PM. Penn Fix will call easy to learn contras with Carla and Tom Carneigie providing lively music. No experience is necessary. Singles, partners and families are welcomed. The grange hall is air-conditioned. General admission is $12; SFS members are $10; ages 25 to 19, $10; 18 and under, free. For more information, 509-838-2160.