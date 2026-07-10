Summer Social at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars

Overview

Relax, unWINEd and support the EWU Alumni Association at the Summer Social event hosted by Liberty Lake Wine Cellars.

Join the EWU Alumni Association for an evening at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, a boutique winery owned by EWU alumni Mark and Sarah Lathrop, a husband and wife team who first met while attending Eastern. Enjoy wine, appetizers, and the opportunity to support both an alumni-owned business and the ongoing work of the EWU Alumni Association.

Proceeds from the event support the EWU Alumni Association's efforts to engage, celebrate, and serve the Eagle community through alumni programs, events, and initiatives.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Time: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: 23110 E Knox Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Additional Information

Your ticket includes event admission, an Eagle Wine Flight, and appetizers.

Attendees will receive 15% off bottle purchases during the event.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the event with fun prizes!

Proceeds from the event and raffle support the work of the EWU Alumni Association.

We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable summer evening at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars!

PARKING INFORMATION

Ample complimentary street parking is available directly in front of Liberty Lake Wine Cellars. With approximately 300 parking spaces nearby, guests can enjoy easy access to the event upon arrival.

TICKETING & REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Advance registration is required for the Summer Social. Your $25 ticket includes admission, food, and an Eagle Flight wine tasting experience.

To help us plan for food, seating, and event activities, we encourage guests to register early. Tickets are limited, and walk-in attendance cannot be guaranteed.

Please note that all ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Following registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your event details.