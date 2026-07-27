Superstar Cellist Johannes Moser
Superstar Cellist Johannes Moser
Superstar Cellist Johannes Moser
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.
Nicolai Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor
Brahms Academic Festival Overture
Tchaikovsky Capriccio Italien
Dvořák Cello Concerto in B Minor
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1116
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Virginia 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu