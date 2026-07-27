Superstar Cellist Johannes Moser

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.

Nicolai Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor

Brahms Academic Festival Overture

Tchaikovsky Capriccio Italien

Dvořák Cello Concerto in B Minor

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1116

