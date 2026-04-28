"The Farm Is Here" Inspirational Film

Our event is a free public viewing of our documentary, The Farm Is Here, at the Garland Theater on June 10th.

At its core, this film is about community. While it tells the story of growing food and raising animals in the city, it is ultimately about loving and serving the people right in front of us and creating spaces where neighbors can gather and belong.

We often say the farm is the “third thing” — the shared thing we gather around. It becomes the invitation for connection, conversation, learning, and community building.

Our hope for this event is to bring together neighbors, families, aspiring urban farmers, local leaders, and community members from across Spokane to celebrate what is possible when people come together with purpose and care for one another.

This event is free and open to the public.