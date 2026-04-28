The Great Invasive Weed Pluck and Nature Day with Spokane Urban Nature

The Great Invasive Weed Pluck & Nature Day with Spokane Urban Nature

Get to know your neighbors and the local habitats over coffee and donuts. Learn about Lincoln Park with Spokane Urban Nature and get involved in The Great Invasive Weed Pluck. Be prepared for a fun time in the sun with interactive and educational events all morning. Free for the whole family.

Contribute to the future of Lincoln Park: Landscape Architects from both Spokane Parks & Recreation and Michael Terrell Landscape Architecture will be at the Field Day at Lincoln Park to gather input from neighbors about the new playground and completely new restroom for Lower Lincoln Park. Visit and share your thoughts about the improvements and the Playground style voted on by the people who will use it, Kids!

Choose your adventure!

8:00 AM - Take a walk with Michelle Anderson and get to know local flora and your Lincoln Park like never before!

Michelle has over 25 years of experience completing high quality biological and environmental studies in Idaho, Washington, and Montana. She received her degree in Biology with a focus on Botany from Western Washington University.

8:00 AM - Tune into the canopy to listen and look for birds of Lincoln Park with Emily Stark

Emily has been a member of Spokane Audubon Society for two years and

a volunteer for about a year. She began birding a few years ago when

she lived near Lincoln Park and wanted to know what plants and

creatures she was seeing on her walks. Emily loves helping new birders

when she leads walks, finding joy in helping others find, watch, and

appreciate the birds that call Spokane home.

8:30 AM - Tune into the canopy to listen and look for birds of Lincoln Park with Don Goodwin

Don Goodwin is a tax accountant with Maruji & Raines. He is an avid birder and a professional musician, playing with several groups around the area and serving as the musical director of the Spokane Jazz Orchestra.

9:00 AM Tune into the canopy to listen and look for birds of Lincoln Park with Theo Goodwin

Theo Goodwin is a senior at Lewis and Clark High School. He has photographed birds and other wildlife both regionally and abroad. He will be attending the University Of Montana in the fall.

9:00 - 11:00 AM - Join the Great Weed Pluck II, get trained on invasive weeds by Field Agent Thurman Johnson and spend a few hours returning Lincoln Park to its original glory!

10:00 AM - Look for our local heroes (pollinators) with Michael Trier from the Xerces Society

Michael Trier is based in Spokane and works as a pollinator habitat specialist with The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. His work focuses on assisting tree fruit growers in central Washington with creating pollinator habitat on their farms. He holds a master’s degree in plant ecology from Eastern Washington University.

All Morning - Nature Sketch Book Activity for Kids!

COFFEE

DONUTS

NEIGHBORS TO MEET

Bring Gloves - Don’t have gloves? We’ve got spares.

Bring a weeding tool - Don’t have a tool? We’ll give you one.

*Parking is Limited at Upper Lincoln Park. Biking to the park is encouraged. The Field Day Tents are at the SE Boulevard Entrance

*Park on E 25th Ave and walk up the sidewalk to the entrance on Southeast Boulevard.

*Park on E 17 Ave and walk up the park road to upper Lincoln Park at the SE Boulevard Entrance.

*Park on South Mt. Vernon Street and walk across upper Lincoln Park to the SE Boulevard Entrance.

