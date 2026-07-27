The Inner Dimension of Climate Action: Transformative Skills for Resilience and Regeneration

The resource for educators, Transformative Skills Guide: Expanding the Definition of Climate Literacy, was the result of a collaboration between U.S. federal and international non-federal experts in climate literacy and transformative skills-building. Inspiration to create the guide came during the consultation process for the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP)’s 2024 publication, Climate Literacy: Essential Principles for Understanding and Addressing Climate Change. In 2023, the Climate Literacy Guide writing team asked 772 people over 21 public listening sessions, “What does everyone need to be able to do to address the climate crisis?” To their surprise, after analyzing the responses to this question, it became clear that participants thought holistic, psychological, relational, and collaborative skills were needed to address the climate crisis, alongside knowledge about earth sciences and physical systems. The resulting guide aims to expand climate literacy to encompass those inner skills, qualities and capacities that help translate scientific understanding into transformative shifts in the way we do things, individually and collectively. In this session we will explore how educators, communicators and practitioners can play a key role in equipping the whole of society with these essential resources.