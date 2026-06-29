The People’s Town Hall is a free, nonpartisan community candidate forum bringing together congressional and state legislative candidates, community organizations, local media, and residents to discuss the issues affecting our region ahead of the election.

Unlike traditional forums, many of the questions will come directly from community members and local organizations, creating an opportunity for candidates to respond to the issues people care about most.

The event is hosted by Spokane People’s Calendar in partnership with Spokane Public Library, KYRS Community Radio, and other local organizations.

Event Features:

• 14 participating congressional and state legislative candidates

• Live music by When She Dreams (12:00 PM)

• Live broadcast by KYRS Community Radio

• ASL interpretation

• Childcare

• Food provided by Lilac Mutual Aid

• Community organizations and voter engagement resources

Schedule

12:00 PM - Doors Open & Live Music

12:30 PM - People’s Town Hall Begins

Public question submissions are now open and may be submitted for all candidates, congressional candidates, legislative candidates, or, in some cases, specific candidates.

Whether you’re still deciding how to vote or simply want to learn more about the candidates and the issues shaping our community, we hope you’ll join us for an afternoon of conversation, civic engagement, and community.