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The Pirates of Penzance

The Pirates of Penzance

CYT Spokane presents our summer community theatre production of The Pirates of Penzance at the Kubiak Theater, Gonzaga Preparatory School, July 23 - 26. Thursday - Saturday shows at 7PM and Saturday & Sunday matinees at 3PM.

The Pirates of Penzance, a Gilbert & Sullivan classic, follows Frederic, having just turned 21, celebrating the end of his apprenticeship to a band of pirates. He decides to leave the wicked ways of piracy behind him and sets off with his nursemaid, Ruth. Soon, they come across the beautiful daughters of the Major-General Stanley. Frederic and the Major-General's daughter Mabel quickly fall in love but are thrown into chaos as the pirates attack and Frederic is torn between duty and love. Hilarity ensues as the pirates, police, and the Major-General are all deceiving the others to gain the upper hand.

Join us for this comedic adventure! Tickets can be purchased at cytspokane.org/shows

Kubiak Theater, Gonzaga Preparatory School
$20 - $22
Every week through Jul 26, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CYT Spokane
509-487-6540
office@cytspokane.org
http://www.cytspokane.org
Kubiak Theater, Gonzaga Preparatory School
1224 E Euclid Ave
Spokane, Washington 99207
509-487-6540
office@cytspokane.org
www.cytspokane.org