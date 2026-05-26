Pack your bags, grab your sunglasses, and prepare for an unforgettable journey as Northwoods Performing arts presents its Spring Chorale production, "The Vacation of a Lifetime," under the direction of Mark D. Caldwell. From crisscrossing the map to discovering breathtaking vistas and all the hilarious hijinks in between, The Vacation of a Lifetime promises an evening filled with music, laughter, and memories that become legends. With a blend of tunes spanning years and styles, you never know what'll happen when the passenger is in charge of the radio and the map. You can expect familiar favorites, unexpected turns, and plenty of fun along the way.