Virtuoso Violinist Simone Porter

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.

Brahms Tragic Overture

Smetana The Moldau

Wagner Overture to Tannhäuser

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1012

