Virtuoso Violinist Simone Porter
Virtuoso Violinist Simone Porter
Virtuoso Violinist Simone Porter
MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.
Brahms Tragic Overture
Smetana The Moldau
Wagner Overture to Tannhäuser
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1012
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu