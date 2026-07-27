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Walk In Praise of All Metals

Walk In Praise of All Metals

Walk In Praise of All Metals
With visiting artists Matt Sargent and Ben Luca Robertson
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
The Martin and Edwidge Woldson Recital Hall.
Presented by Gonzaga Music Emerging Artists

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0911

Myrtle Woldson Performing Center - Martin & Edwidge Woldson Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Myrtle Woldson Performing Center - Martin & Edwidge Woldson Recital Hall
211 E. DeSmet Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0911