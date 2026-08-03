Washington State Quilters Quilt Show

48th annual quilt show with 500 quilts, merchant mall with 50 vendors, Quilter's Boutique, free demos, classes, Cherrywood Exhibit: The Abyss, and featured quilter: Renee Miles. There will also be an after hours event: In Good Company with special speaker Krista Moser and others. Friday and Saturday hours: 9-5pm, Sunday 10-4pm. See website for more details: wsqspokane.org