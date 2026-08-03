Washington State Quilters Quilt Show
Washington State Quilters Quilt Show
48th annual quilt show with 500 quilts, merchant mall with 50 vendors, Quilter's Boutique, free demos, classes, Cherrywood Exhibit: The Abyss, and featured quilter: Renee Miles. There will also be an after hours event: In Good Company with special speaker Krista Moser and others. Friday and Saturday hours: 9-5pm, Sunday 10-4pm. See website for more details: wsqspokane.org
Spokane Fair and Expo Center
$15 - includes all 3 days
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Washington State Quilters - Spokane
Spokane Fair and Expo Center
404 N. HavanaSpokane, Washington 99212
509 939-8017
Rhonda@SpokaneHomeShows.com