The Youth Business Market helps kids and teens become entrepreneurs by guiding them through the process of creating a product or service, developing a marketing plan, and running their own vendor booth. It's a hands-on learning experience that builds confidence, creativity, and real-world business skills. Last year's event featured 45 youth vendors with products ranging from knitted animals to painted bookmarks to forged goods! Get involved. Be inspired. Help shape the future of business—one young entrepreneur at a time.