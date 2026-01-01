Sarah Mizes-Tan leads coverage of state government for KUOW and KNKX and reports stories of people affected by officials’ decisions. Her work reaches audiences across Washington, Idaho, and Oregon through the Northwest News Network.

Before moving to Olympia, Sarah launched the race and equity beat at Cap Radio in Sacramento. She reported for WCAI on Cape Cod, KQED in the Bay Area, and on education for the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

She has a master's in journalism from Columbia University.