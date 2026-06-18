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Inland Journal: Lobbying for boys' volleyball, no-tech school and Arctic village health care

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Kyrsten Weber
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:05 PM PDT
Sonny Naipo interacts with teammates during a recent Lewis and Clark-Ferris volleyball match.
Courtesy Spokane Public Schools
Sonny Naipo interacts with teammates during a recent Lewis and Clark-Ferris volleyball match.

This week on Inland Journal, three stories loosely tied to the theme of education.

We talk with one just-graduated Lewis and Clark High School student about his quest to get boys volleyball added to the list of varsity sports. Girls have played it for decades. For boys, it’s still a club sport, but apparently becoming more popular.

"I think the hardest part for boys is guys just don't know about it. Volleyball is typically an outsider sport, especially at the high school level, because you're trying to steal from baseball players and track athletes and football players,"

Artificial intelligence and technology are playing a bigger role in teaching students. But one Spokane school has taken a no-tech approach to education.

"We're taking a much closer look at whether there's benefit to ed tech in the classroom and also, on the flip side of that, some of the things that we've lost because of this big increase in the use of technology in the classroom. Here at Windsong, you won't find a device used by students or teachers in the classroom at any point in time."

We’ll talk with the new director of Eastern Washington University’s RIDE dental education program in Spokane. C.J. Yoon recently returned from the Arctic and a two-week National Guard mission to do dental work on people who don’t have easy access to medical care.

"This is not just the first time that we went there. They're actually continuing care from many 12-plus years before. So I think most of the urgent things are already taken care of it, so I provide a lot of the maintenance or the periodic care...We are helping community, and the community actually gets better and better and better."
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick
Kyrsten Weber
See stories by Kyrsten Weber