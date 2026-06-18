Inland Journal: Lobbying for boys' volleyball, no-tech school and Arctic village health care

This week on Inland Journal, three stories loosely tied to the theme of education.

We talk with one just-graduated Lewis and Clark High School student about his quest to get boys volleyball added to the list of varsity sports. Girls have played it for decades. For boys, it’s still a club sport, but apparently becoming more popular.

"I think the hardest part for boys is guys just don't know about it. Volleyball is typically an outsider sport, especially at the high school level, because you're trying to steal from baseball players and track athletes and football players,"

Artificial intelligence and technology are playing a bigger role in teaching students. But one Spokane school has taken a no-tech approach to education.

"We're taking a much closer look at whether there's benefit to ed tech in the classroom and also, on the flip side of that, some of the things that we've lost because of this big increase in the use of technology in the classroom. Here at Windsong, you won't find a device used by students or teachers in the classroom at any point in time."

We’ll talk with the new director of Eastern Washington University’s RIDE dental education program in Spokane. C.J. Yoon recently returned from the Arctic and a two-week National Guard mission to do dental work on people who don’t have easy access to medical care.

"This is not just the first time that we went there. They're actually continuing care from many 12-plus years before. So I think most of the urgent things are already taken care of it, so I provide a lot of the maintenance or the periodic care...We are helping community, and the community actually gets better and better and better."

