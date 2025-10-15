© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From The Studio

From the Studio: Luminia and "Love, Eleanor"

By Henry McNulty
Published October 15, 2025 at 1:02 PM PDT
Anna Gyure
Charlie Pepiton and Michael Kropf

Host Henry McNulty sits down with composer Michael Kropf and filmmaker Charlie Pepiton to discuss their collaborative project, Love, Eleanor, and its role in the upcoming concert from Spokane's new string orchestra, Luminia.

Included in this interview are excerpts from an early recording of Kropf's Distant Sea.

Performance Date / Time:
Saturday, October 18 at 7:30PM
Recital Hall
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Gonzaga University

Tickets: https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1018

Trailer & Info: www.squaretoptheatre.org

From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
