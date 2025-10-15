From the Studio: Luminia and "Love, Eleanor"

Host Henry McNulty sits down with composer Michael Kropf and filmmaker Charlie Pepiton to discuss their collaborative project, Love, Eleanor, and its role in the upcoming concert from Spokane's new string orchestra, Luminia.

Included in this interview are excerpts from an early recording of Kropf's Distant Sea.

Performance Date / Time:

Saturday, October 18 at 7:30PM

Recital Hall

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

Gonzaga University

Tickets: https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1018

Trailer & Info: www.squaretoptheatre.org

