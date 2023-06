History is full of stories about men on a mission. These days, however, stories of men are far more likely to highlight women as well. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two films that fit that bill: the latest offering by writer-director Paul Schrader, “Master Gardener,” and by brothers Austin and Meredith Bragg, co-writer-directors of “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game."