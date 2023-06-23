© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"You Hurt My Feelings" & "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

Published June 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
Movies 101

At one point or another, all of us encounter situations that seem overwhelming. And we tend to ask, can I get through this? On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two films that feature characters facing such trying situations. One is the title character of the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Another is the woman played by former Seinfeld co-star Julie Louis-Dreyfus in Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings.

