As movie fans, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will take a chance on pretty much anything that opens. But it’s always gratifying when they get to see, and review, movies that truly are worth discussing. On this week’s show, they will be tackling two such worthy films. The first is Celine Song’s tale of nostalgia and romance, Past Lives, while the second is Asteroid City, Wes Anderson’s latest exercise in his trademark brand of quirk.