Some of us enjoy surprises, others not so much. But when it comes to movies, it all depends on what we end up seeing. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss an event they attended on Monday called Screen Unseen. They also talk about a documentary, Richland, that is playing at the Magic Lantern, and Nathan regales us with his reaction to the movie Monkey Man.