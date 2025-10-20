© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"The History of Sound" & "Souleymane's Story"

Published October 20, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT
From left to right: Paul Mescal in the 2025 film The History of Sound; Abou Sangaré in the 2024 film Souleymane's Story.
From left: Paul Mescal in The History of Sound (2025); Abou Sangaré in Souleymane's Story (2024).

Thomas Jefferson wasn't the first writer to wax on about the pursuit of happiness, but his famous Declaration of Independence references always struck an emotional chord. On this week's show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart, and Nathan Weinbender discuss two films that feature characters on quests for something that, at least tangentially, involves happiness. The first is The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Conner, and the second is the French import, Souleymane's Story.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie 101Movie ReviewFilm ReviewsMovieFilmArts & CultureProgramming