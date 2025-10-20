"The History of Sound" & "Souleymane's Story"

Thomas Jefferson wasn't the first writer to wax on about the pursuit of happiness, but his famous Declaration of Independence references always struck an emotional chord. On this week's show, Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart, and Nathan Weinbender discuss two films that feature characters on quests for something that, at least tangentially, involves happiness. The first is The History of Sound, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Conner, and the second is the French import, Souleymane's Story.