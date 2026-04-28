3rd Annual Panhandle Pickleball Tournament

Save the Date (Jun 26-28) - SNR Pickleball by PIG

This tournament is a fundraiser for Specialized Needs Recreation (SNR). SNR is a non-profit organization that provides recreational opportunities (camps, activities, and year-round programs) for youth and adults who have developmental and physical disabilities. Check us out at https://snridaho.org/ and please consider making an additional donation at registration.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for our tournament, please contact SNR directly at Lindsay@snridaho.org

Round Robin format (skill/age) WITH playoffs for Gold/Silver/Bronze for skills 3.0-4.5+. Age brackets will be determined following the close of registration, but will strive to be close to under 50, 50-59, & 60+ events.

DUPR required for all players - be sure your player profile is up to date...

You may not play below your DUPR rating. Scores will be reported to DUPR

Using the Selkirk Pro S1

Payment is required to register – Registration $55 + $15/event. Registration closes June 17, 2026

Partner must register within 7 days or be moved to the waitlist

(Age breaks based on registration, but will strive to be close to under 50, 50+, 60+)

Friday - Women's Singles / Men's Singles (full-court)

Saturday - Mixed Doubles

Sunday - Men's Doubles / Women's Doubles

Format:

ALL Round Robin with playoffs for Gold/Silver/Bronze. All games/matches are win by 2

Most Round Robins are 1 to 15 but may change based on the number of players in the event. If an event has 7 or 8 teams, round-robin matches will be 1 to 11 by 2.

Top 4 teams go to the playoff (Lead in matches are 1 to 15 with the Gold Match with the option of 2/3-11w/2 or 1 to 15. Bronze Match 1 to 15.

TD may combine brackets as needed to ensure quality play.

Tournament may close at any time if maximum daily numbers are met (even if some events appear to have openings)

Pickleball Is Great reserves the right to refuse service at anytime.

There is a daily player limit that may cause registration to close with no notice for an event or the whole day.