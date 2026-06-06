A Wild Mercy: An Evening with Ron Reed and special guest Keleren Millham

Join A Wild Mercy with Ron Reed, Keleren Millham, and Jay Condiotti for an intimate evening of original music at J-Bones Musicland.

Special guests will include Pat Barclay and Michael Millham in addition to Cody Pollack, Tonya Ballman, Ben Rose, and Tim Zaller.

Ron has been writing songs over many years, drawing from love, loss, memory, democracy, the natural world, and the search for meaning in difficult times.

In 2015 and 2016, he worked closely with vocalist Keleren Millham to record and produce his album Fool’s Paradise, which was released in August 2016. That collaboration marked the beginning of a lasting musical friendship rooted in trust, emotional honesty, and a shared belief in music's power to reach places words alone cannot.

Now, a decade later, Ron and Keleren are returning to the stage with a new body of work, joined by musical director and producer Jay Condiotti and a gifted group of musicians. Under the name A Wild Mercy, they will share songs from Ron’s new project, Songs from the Threshold — music written recently and over the past decade, and at a time when many of us are searching for connection, courage, beauty, and hope.

This evening is both a concert and a beginning: a chance to gather, listen, and experience new songs shaped by friendship, reflection, and the belief that art can help us find our way forward.

Keleren Millham has spent the last several years exploring a body of work that in turn explores the human condition. As a long time writer and performer, this current body of work pulls inspiration from the natural world, and her personal journey navigating the autoimmune landscape.

For the opening set she’ll share a couple solo works from this project, then will be joined by her lifelong collaborator (and guitarist extraordinaire) Michael Millham to close out the set.

J Bones Musicland is Spokane's premier recording event space. State of the art and built to inspire our concert series provides a unique showcase for the best local and regional musical artists.

Doors open at 7pm.

Music at 7:30.

Beer/wine/wine coolers and soft drinks will be sold.

All ages