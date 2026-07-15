Emma's Revolution Benefit Concert for Manzanita House

The Inland Northwest Unitarian Universalist Community (INUUC) will host a benefit concert featuring the nationally acclaimed, award-winning folk duo Emma's Revolution on Sunday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5720 S. Perry St., Spokane.

Known for their powerful harmonies and songs of justice, equality, and hope, Emma's Revolution has performed across the country, inspiring audiences through music that speaks to social change and community.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Manzanita House, a Spokane nonprofit that provides immigration legal services and other vital support to immigrants and refugees as they build new lives in the Inland Northwest.

"Emma's Revolution has spent decades using music to inspire hope, justice, and compassion," said Rachelle Strawther, a member of the INUUC concert organizing committee. "We're honored to bring them to Spokane in support of Manzanita House, whose work reflects those same values every day by welcoming and serving immigrants and refugees."

Advance tickets are $25 and tickets at the door are $30. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/emmas-revolution--2026. INUUC is also inviting local faith communities and community organizations to become event sponsors in support of Manzanita House and this community-wide effort to welcome and support immigrants and refugees.

For more information, contact info@inuuc.org.