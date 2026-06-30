Marlin is an anxious and over-protective clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his little one, Nemo. Longing to explore the world beyond their anemone home, Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Australia. Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean to rescue his son. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Finding Nemo Jr. runs two weekends: July 10 to 19 – Fridays at 7 pm / Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

All tickets are just $12 and may be purchased at the door or reserved online: www.spokanechildrenstheatre.org/nemo

