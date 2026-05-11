Gems and Jeans Fundraiser to benefit Specialized Needs Recreation

Join us for Gems & Jeans 2026—an unforgettable evening of connection, celebration, and impact in support of Specialized Needs Recreation.

This year, we gather at the future home of SNR’s permanent facility—the place where we are Building Belonging for generations to come. Together, we celebrate a more inclusive community where individuals of all abilities thrive through recreation and connection. Enjoy an evening featuring live music, dinner, exciting live and silent auctions, and engaging raffles.

Most importantly, every moment supports individuals with disabilities across North Idaho—creating opportunities for recreation, independence, connection, and growth.

Our #mission: Enriching our participants with special needs through recreation and socialization to enhance personal growth.

Our #vision: We champion an independent and joyful life, creating a connected community for all.

www.snridaho.org