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Gems and Jeans Fundraiser to benefit Specialized Needs Recreation

Gems and Jeans Fundraiser to benefit Specialized Needs Recreation

Join us for Gems & Jeans 2026—an unforgettable evening of connection, celebration, and impact in support of Specialized Needs Recreation.

This year, we gather at the future home of SNR’s permanent facility—the place where we are Building Belonging for generations to come. Together, we celebrate a more inclusive community where individuals of all abilities thrive through recreation and connection. Enjoy an evening featuring live music, dinner, exciting live and silent auctions, and engaging raffles and games.

Most importantly, every moment supports individuals with disabilities across North Idaho—creating opportunities for recreation, independence, connection, and growth.

Cherry Hill Park
100
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Specialized Needs Recreation
208-755-6781
director@SNRIdaho.org
https://snridaho.org/
Cherry Hill Park
1718 N 15th St.
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
www.cdaid.org