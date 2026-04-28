Julie Morris Memorial Benefit Brunch 2026

This year’s Julie Morris Memorial Benefit Brunch is a celebration of the real difference that Spokane Area Jewish Family Services makes every day — for seniors, families, and individuals who need connection and support.

At SAJFS, that difference takes many forms. Our monthly JFS Luncheons give seniors a place to gather, connect, and belong. Our transportation assistance program ensures that seniors and clients with disabilities can reach the medical appointments that keep them well. When a household is stretched thin, our rent and utility assistance can make the difference between stability and crisis. And our peer-led caregivers support group offers something equally essential: a space where those who give so much can also receive, sharing the rewards and the challenges of caring for a loved one.

None of this happens without you.

We know you share our belief in the power of service — and in helping people help themselves. So please join us at Fête (120 N Stevens St, Spokane, WA 99201) on Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m. for a Benefit Brunch you won’t want to miss. We’ll honor Dr. Meryl Gersh and Joan Berkowitz with the Julie Morris Outstanding Service Award. The event will also feature a musical performance by a quartet and vocalist from Hot Club of Spokane!

To learn more, reach us at (509) 413-8254 or director@sajfs.org. We hope you’ll register or become an event sponsor today; we can’t wait to see you there!