Mountain Roots Rendezvous is a family-friendly outdoor music and arts festival nestled in the wild beauty of Montana’s Bitterroot Mountains.

From bluegrass to bass, handmade goods to nourishing food, we are bringing cutting-edge Montana production into the landscapes we all know and love.

With The Kitchen Dwellers headlining both nights and a blend of other Local talent this is a Weekend you don't want to miss!

Two uniquely themed stages, a Vibrant Vendor Village, Arialists, Fire Dancers, Kids Zone, Glass Blowing and live art experiences, there is something for everyone at The Rendezvous!

Whether you’re a longtime festival-goer or stepping into this world for the first time—you belong here.

Mountain Roots Rendezvous is more than a festival—it’s a movement to keep art and music accessible to all of our mountain communities!

The Rendezvous team is committed to ensuring financial barriers don’t prevent joining the community and enjoying the show. We are always accepting installation art, tradeskills, volunteer hours and more in exchange for full or partial payment.

Also if you would like to participate deeper or showcase your business we are taking Vendor applications and Sponsor inquiries on our website!

Come as you are.

Leave part of something more.

$150 for the weekend

16 and under free with an adult

Service Animals Only Please

