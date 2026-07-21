Riverside State Park Ranger Talks

Join Interpretive Ranger Cory Carpenter for a ranger talk on the flora, fauna, and history of Riverside State Park! Discover Pass required for parking (discoverpass.wa.gov). The ranger talks will be held at the Bowl and Pitcher Amphitheater, located in the lower campground area. Parking at the amphitheater is limited to ADA parking. All other visitors, please use the parking areas notated on the map (on the webpage) and walk to the amphitheater.