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Riverside State Park Ranger Talks

Riverside State Park Ranger Talks

Join Interpretive Ranger Cory Carpenter for a ranger talk on the flora, fauna, and history of Riverside State Park! Discover Pass required for parking (discoverpass.wa.gov). The ranger talks will be held at the Bowl and Pitcher Amphitheater, located in the lower campground area. Parking at the amphitheater is limited to ADA parking. All other visitors, please use the parking areas notated on the map (on the webpage) and walk to the amphitheater.

Riverside State Park
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 09:30 AM

Event Supported By

Washington State Parks
5095057721
kara.frashefski@parks.wa.gov
https://parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/riverside-state-park
Riverside State Park
3402 N Equestrian Lane
Spokane , Washington 99224
5092632708
ultrarunner08@gmail.com
ultrasignup.com