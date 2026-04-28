It's that time of the year again! EWU Exercise Science Club’s 5th annual Sativa Transue Memorial 5k is right around the corner, being held on Saturday, June 6th. With nearly $10,000 donated to local domestic violence–related organizations in the first four years, and features on local TV channels, this event has made a significant impact. Support from our sponsors and donors has made this possible, so we thank you and hope to continue the impact with your support this year.

Sativa was born in Spokane and moved to Cheney at the age of 12. She graduated from Cheney High School, where she was voted Student with the Most Contagious Laugh. She went on to earn her BS in Exercise Science from EWU, graduating in 2017. Sativa loved life, family, friends, her cat Flower and dog Shadow, and being outside in nature. Tragically, Sativa lost her life to domestic violence in 2021 while on vacation. She was only 25 years old.

To keep with the tradition, at least 85% of all funds raised from the 5k will be donated to local organizations to raise awareness and support victims (including pets) of domestic violence. We are again partnering with YWCA’s Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence Program and Spokanimals. Every dollar helps. For example, through YWCA, $15 provides a survivor with a gas card or childcare; $50 provides a safe night of sleep, clothing, and necessities for a survivor fleeing abuse; and $100 feeds a family staying in a Safe Shelter for a week or more. The remainder of funds raised will be used to support the Exercise Science Club students’ ability to rehost the event for next year.

Please consider joining us on Saturday, June 6th, for lawn games, community booths, and some fun in the sun while we support a cause near and dear to our community. Check-in will begin at 8 am with a race time of 9 am.