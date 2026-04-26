Silent auction fundraiser, Cheri Anderson's Norwegian rosemaling art

The Estate of Arnold and Cherilyn Anderson have donated a large body of artwork to be auctioned off by silent auction with all proceeds to Benefit CREATE Arts and Community Center in Newport and The Wilderness Fellowship. The event will be held May 2nd between 6 & 8 pm at the American Lutheran Church, 332801 Hwy 2 Newport WA. There will be live music by Ben Kardos and refreshments. Most of the art in this sale is by Cherilyn Anderson, mainly her unique and traditional rosemaling style. Other art collected by the Anderson’s feature Norwegian, First Nation, Russian, and domestic artists including Doug Miller and Thomas Kincaid.