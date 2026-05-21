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SING TO THE LORD! An Ecumenical Choral Concert

SING TO THE LORD! An Ecumenical Choral Concert

St. John’s Music Series presents SING TO THE LORD! An Ecumenical Choral Concert featuring choirs from Spokane First Presbyterian, St. Stephen’s Spokane, St. John’s and St. Luke’s Coeur d’Alene performing Vivaldi’s Gloria and more! Sunday, May 31st 3:00pm. Suggested donation $10

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
$10 Suggested donation
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

St. John's Music Series
5098384277
andreao@stjohns-cathedral.org
www.stjohns-cathedral.org

Artist Group Info

Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist
andreao@stjohns-cathedral.org
St. John's Cathedral
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
127 E 12th Ave
Spokane, Washington 99202
509-838-4277
https://www.stjohns-cathedral.org/