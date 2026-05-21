SING TO THE LORD! An Ecumenical Choral Concert
SING TO THE LORD! An Ecumenical Choral Concert
St. John’s Music Series presents SING TO THE LORD! An Ecumenical Choral Concert featuring choirs from Spokane First Presbyterian, St. Stephen’s Spokane, St. John’s and St. Luke’s Coeur d’Alene performing Vivaldi’s Gloria and more! Sunday, May 31st 3:00pm. Suggested donation $10
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
$10 Suggested donation
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
St. John's Music Series
5098384277
andreao@stjohns-cathedral.org
Artist Group Info
Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist
andreao@stjohns-cathedral.org
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
127 E 12th AveSpokane, Washington 99202
509-838-4277