Socktober Monster Dash
Socktober Monster Dash
Join us for the 9th annual Socktober Dash benefiting Teen & Kid Closet! Bring the family and dress up in your favorite spooky costumes to take a run through Spokane's historic Greenwood Memorial Terrace, home of the infamous 1,000 steps. Bring some socks for our annual sock drive, and stick around after the race for food and fun!
Strollers are welcome on the course.
We can't wait to see you there!
Greenwood Memorial Cemetery
$0-$35
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Teen & Kid Closet
509-534-1151
contact@teenkidcloset.org
Greenwood Memorial Cemetery
508 N Government WaySpokane, Washington 99224