Socktober Monster Dash

Join us for the 9th annual Socktober Dash benefiting Teen & Kid Closet! Bring the family and dress up in your favorite spooky costumes to take a run through Spokane's historic Greenwood Memorial Terrace, home of the infamous 1,000 steps. Bring some socks for our annual sock drive, and stick around after the race for food and fun!

Strollers are welcome on the course.

We can't wait to see you there!