We are excited to invite you to the 2nd Annual Spokane Permaculture Symposium, taking place August 22–23, 2026, at the beautiful Harmony Woods Retreat Center in Spokane, Washington.

This two-day educational and community-building event brings together the Spokane permaculture community along with gardeners, farmers, educators, land stewards, and community members who are interested in learning how permaculture principles can be applied to gardening, farming, ecological restoration, and community work. Our focus area includes the City of Spokane, Spokane County, the Spokane River watershed and the Spokane bioregion, with an emphasis on practical, place-based solutions.

Last year folks came away from the symposium with new relationships both business and personal that are still actively pursuing the promotion and practice of permaculture. A major focus of our 2026 gathering will be exploring the possibilities of establishing mutual aid networks in regional communities.

The symposium will feature workshops, presentations, and conversations centered on topics such as: • Regeneration and regenerative design • Local food production and food security • Soil health and living soils • Community gardens and neighborhood resilience • Reducing wildfire hazard through land stewardship • Bioregional planning • Watershed health and restoration • Natural building • Wildfire resilience through permaculture landscapes • Live Music Sat. Eve. • And more