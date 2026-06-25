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Spokane Symphony: Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue

Spokane Symphony: Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue remains the ultimate symphonic celebration of American life—bold, brassy, and as vibrantly chaotic as the city streets that inspired it. Join the Spokane Symphony for an evening of raw jazz energy and unforgettable Gershwin classics.

The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
https://foxtheaterspokane.org/event/the-pastoral/
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org
http://spokanesymphony.org