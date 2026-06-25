Spokane Symphony: Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue
Spokane Symphony: Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue
Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue remains the ultimate symphonic celebration of American life—bold, brassy, and as vibrantly chaotic as the city streets that inspired it. Join the Spokane Symphony for an evening of raw jazz energy and unforgettable Gershwin classics.
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org