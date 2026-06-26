Spokane Symphony: Holiday Pops Jazzy Winter Wonderland
Spokane Symphony: Holiday Pops Jazzy Winter Wonderland
Our annual Holiday Pops returns with a soulful, jazz-infused twist on your favorite holiday classics. Join vocalist Sarah Jones, the Spokane Symphony Chorale, and the full orchestra for a night of festivities—complete with Santa Claus and our signature holiday sing-a-long!
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org