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Spokane Symphony: The Pastoral

Spokane Symphony: The Pastoral

Guest conductor Sameer Patel and local favorite Yvette Kraft leads us into the wild, chilly, and hauntingly beautiful Violin Concerto by Sibelius, music of icy brilliance and soaring lyricism. Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony completes the journey with birdsong, summer storms, and rustic dances that celebrate the restorative beauty of the countryside.

The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
https://foxtheaterspokane.org/event/the-pastoral/
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org
http://spokanesymphony.org