Spokane Symphony: The Pastoral
Spokane Symphony: The Pastoral
Guest conductor Sameer Patel and local favorite Yvette Kraft leads us into the wild, chilly, and hauntingly beautiful Violin Concerto by Sibelius, music of icy brilliance and soaring lyricism. Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony completes the journey with birdsong, summer storms, and rustic dances that celebrate the restorative beauty of the countryside.
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org