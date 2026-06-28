Steve and Kristi Nebel at Sutton Park Concert Series
Steve and Kristi Nebel at Sutton Park Concert Series
Steve and Kristi Nebel will return for their fourth year playing contemporary folk music at this free,all-ages series, located in this relaxed park location. They feature story based songs on guitars and vocal harmonies. The event is part of a summer series sponsored by Cheney Parks and Recreation. The duo is based in Tacoma and will be promoting their recent CD project, Vignettes.
Sutton Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cheney Parks and Recreation
509-498-9250
cgrover@cityofcheney.org
Artist Group Info
Steve and Kristi Nebel
kristi.steve.nebel@gmail.com
Sutton Park
805 Washington St.Cheney, Washington 99004
509-498-9250
kashe@cityofcheney.org