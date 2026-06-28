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Steve and Kristi Nebel at Sutton Park Concert Series

Steve and Kristi Nebel at Sutton Park Concert Series

Steve and Kristi Nebel will return for their fourth year playing contemporary folk music at this free,all-ages series, located in this relaxed park location. They feature story based songs on guitars and vocal harmonies. The event is part of a summer series sponsored by Cheney Parks and Recreation. The duo is based in Tacoma and will be promoting their recent CD project, Vignettes.

Sutton Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cheney Parks and Recreation
509-498-9250
cgrover@cityofcheney.org
https://www.cityofcheney.org/177/Parks-Recreation

Artist Group Info

Steve and Kristi Nebel
kristi.steve.nebel@gmail.com
sknebel.com
Sutton Park
805 Washington St.
Cheney, Washington 99004
509-498-9250
kashe@cityofcheney.org
https://www.cityofcheney.org › Parks-Recreation