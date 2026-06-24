Summer of Shred: Sounds of Gaming

Level up your guitar skills through the music of your favorite video games! From classic retro themes to epic modern soundtracks, campers will explore how music brings games to life while learning to play, analyze, and create their own gaming-inspired music.

Spend a week immersed in guitar, composition, creativity, and collaboration alongside fellow gamers and musicians. Each full-day session includes hands-on instruction, group activities, and plenty of time to connect with friends who share your passion for music and gaming.

July 20–24, 2026

Join us for an unforgettable week of music, gaming, and shredding!