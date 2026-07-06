The Making Space is a monthly gathering for creating, connecting, and making space for what matters.

Each month, we gather around a simple creative theme with gentle conversation prompts woven throughout the evening. Bring your own project and work at your own pace while creating alongside others in a relaxed, welcoming space.

In July, our theme is **Unfinished**.

You are invited to bring something unfinished, a project half-started, tucked away, or waiting for “the right time.” Together, we’ll explore what it means to return to the things that still quietly matter to us.

All forms of making are welcome: knitting, watercolor, journaling, crochet, embroidery, sketching, collage, mending, or whatever creative project is calling to you.

You do not need to be “creative enough.”

You do not need the perfect project.

You only need a willingness to show up.

**Upcoming dates:**

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

**Time:** 5:30–7:30 pm

**Location:** People’s Waffle, 15 S Howard St, Spokane, WA 99201

Bring a project.

Bring curiosity.

Come make space.