The Making Space is a monthly gathering for creating, connecting, and making space for what matters.

Each month, we gather around a simple creative theme with gentle conversation prompts woven throughout the evening. Bring your own project and work at your own pace while creating alongside others in a relaxed, welcoming space.

In August, we are exploring Tension.

You are invited to bring a project connected to weaving, stitching, threading, sewing, or anything that works with tension and connection. Together we will explore the tension we carry, the pull between holding on and letting go, and what it means to find balance without losing ourselves in the process.

All forms of making are welcome: knitting, watercolor, journaling, crochet, embroidery, sketching, collage, mending, or whatever creative project is calling to you.

You do not need to be “creative enough.”

You do not need the perfect project.

You only need a willingness to show up.

**Upcoming dates:**

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

**Time:** 5:30–7:30 pm

**Location:** People’s Waffle, 15 S Howard St, Spokane, WA 99201

Bring a project.

Bring curiosity.

Come make space.

