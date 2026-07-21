Walk, Run, Read!

Fun run community event, September 19, 2026. The Literacy Project of North Idaho’s fifth annual community event features a 5K run, kids dash, winner announcement from our 2 Million Page Reading Challenge, a book sale, games, activities, prizes and medals. The race starts at 8:00AM in Coeur d’Alene City Park. Kids Dash kicks off at 9:00AM. Race sign up at theliteracyprojectni.org.

Why we run: One in five adults nationwide struggle with basic literacy. The everyday activities you take for granted become extremely challenging, jobs are limited, confidence suffers. The Literacy Project of North Idaho is a nonprofit that partners with adults to help them build reading, writing and English speaking skills through FREE tutoring. 100% of race proceeds go directly to support our learners and literacy programs.

