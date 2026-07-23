Inland Journal: Six 6th District candidates compete to succeed Mike Volz in Olympia

Today, as we approach Washington’s August 4 primary election, we welcome another group of political candidates. This set is competing for a Washington state House seat in the Sixth District.

(Listen to our recent candidate interviews: 4th District state House (Schmidt); 3rd District state House (Ormsby); Spokane County Auditor)

Spokane County Treasurer Mike Volz is leaving Olympia after five terms to focus on his job in Spokane.

Six candidates, four Republicans, two Democrats, want to take his place. We’ll hear from five of them.

Republicans Jennifer Morton and Alan Nolan are elected officials. Morton is on the Airway Heights City Council. Nolan is vice president of the Mead school board.

The others are Republicans Sueann Davis and Isaiah Paine and Democrats Michaela Kelso and Nicolette Ocheltree. We weren't able to arrange an interview with Ocheltree.