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Inland Journal: Six 6th District candidates compete to succeed Mike Volz in Olympia

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM PDT
A ballot dropbox at the Spokane County Courthouse.
Rebecca White
A ballot dropbox at the Spokane County Courthouse.

Today, as we approach Washington’s August 4 primary election, we welcome another group of political candidates. This set is competing for a Washington state House seat in the Sixth District.

(Listen to our recent candidate interviews: 4th District state House (Schmidt); 3rd District state House (Ormsby); Spokane County Auditor)

Spokane County Treasurer Mike Volz is leaving Olympia after five terms to focus on his job in Spokane.

Six candidates, four Republicans, two Democrats, want to take his place. We’ll hear from five of them.

Republicans Jennifer Morton and Alan Nolan are elected officials. Morton is on the Airway Heights City Council. Nolan is vice president of the Mead school board.

The others are Republicans Sueann Davis and Isaiah Paine and Democrats Michaela Kelso and Nicolette Ocheltree. We weren't able to arrange an interview with Ocheltree.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick