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Two hands, each holding a microphone, with "Men in Charge" below them.
Men in Charge in Brief(s)

Men in Charge in Brief(s): Trapped Like Rats! 6

By Kevin Decker,
Tony Flinn
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:05 PM PDT

The prison/talk show saga scurries toward a conclusion—beware its pink, whip-like tail!

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Men in Charge in Brief(s) Men in ChargeComedy
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Kevin Decker
Kevin Decker, Professor of Philosophy, was left holding the bag when Tony Flinn recently retired from Eastern Washington University. That bag was full of cats. At first, he thought they were cute, but then they woke up and started mauling him. It turned out that the cats were mountain lion cubs, often referred to incorrectly as “cougars.” One had rabies. From his now-permanent hospital bed, Kevin writes for and co-produces “Men in Charge,” the title of which may or may not be ironic
See stories by Kevin Decker
Tony Flinn
Tony Flinn, known around the model railroad track in his basement as “Professor of English, Emeritus,” recently retired from Eastern Washington University to age in place, like an old car up on blocks in the barn, convenient for climbing behind the wheel and saying “Vroom! Vroom!” He and his co-host and co-producer, Kevin Decker, have been writing and performing in “Men in Charge” since probably 2014, or even earlier, depending on whether you’re using the Julian or Gregorian calendar.
See stories by Tony Flinn
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